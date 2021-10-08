Calvin Bruce Alger, 68, of New Market, passed away at his residence on Oct. 7, 2021. Bruce was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Luray, Va., to Elizabeth Jane Tidler Alger of Lacey Spring and the late Forrest Duke Alger.
C. Bruce Alger was awarded the positions of President/General Manager of the New Market Rebels Baseball organization for the second time on July 4, 2001. He had led the Rebels to Valley Baseball League Championships in 2002 and 2018 and runner-up finishes in 1981 and 2003.
Bruce has been a supporter and/or member of the Rebels organization since 1965 and has served in every available position within the organization during that time. He had entered his 59th year supporting the New Market Rebels organization and the Valley Baseball League. He has also served as the “Voice of the Rebels” for 47 years and has been behind the microphone for over 1000 Rebel home games. He was inducted in the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame on July 7, 2019.
Bruce divided his time as evenly as possible throughout the community. He was a member of the New Market Chamber of Commerce and was the recipient of the Chamber of Commerce President’s Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2002. The New Market Chamber of Commerce also honored and awarded Bruce as the recipient of their Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2009. The New Market Shockers of the Rockingham County Baseball League presented Bruce with a Bobby Strickler Honorary Award for outstanding dedication to the game of baseball in 2016.
Bruce has served as a council member and past Council President for Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market where he is a baptized lifetime member. He served the church as an Assisting Minister and as Chairperson of the Worship, Music and The Arts Committee. He also served as a member of the Finance, Mutual Ministry and Crisis committees. Bruce was a member of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 4264, the New Market Rotary Club and the New Market Historical Society. Bruce was named a Paul Harris Fellow in June 2018 by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He served as Vice President/Treasurer of the New Market Community Center and represents the Town of New Market on the Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Shenandoah County Historical Society Board of Directors, where he is a lifetime member and is Chair of the Church History Committee. He served on the Executive Committee for Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation. He also served the Town of New Market on the Our Town Development Committee and the New Market Economic Development Committee. Bruce previously held the position of Vice President of the Stonewall Jackson Alumni Association Board where he was a graduate in the Class of 1971.
Bruce has served on the Valley Baseball League Board of Directors for over 26 years and served seven years of that span as the VBL’s Executive Vice President. In July of 2017 Bruce was elected Commissioner/President of the Valley Baseball League which also seated him on the Board of Directors of the NACSB, (the National Alliance of Summer Collegiate Baseball). In his duties as Commissioner/President he presides over the Bylaws and Operating Policies and Procedures, Umpire, Nominating, Expansion/Extraction, Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball Grant Proposal and Executive Committees. Bruce was also a member in good standing of the ABCA, (American Baseball Coaches Association) and the Grandstand Managers Club which is a support group of New Market Rebels Baseball organization.
In the past, Bruce has also served on the New Market Fire Department Financial Control Board, where in 2006 he received a Certificate of Appreciation for community service, the New Market Jaycees and the Town of New Market Parks and Recreation Committee. For many years Bruce voluntarily offered his services as a volunteer coach for the Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth basketball program as well as the Mt. Jackson/New Market Little League, Senior League and All-Star programs.
Bruce resided in New Market and lived adjacent to Rebel Park, his “Field of Dreams”, which a writer for the Washington Post has described as “one of the world’s most breathtaking sports facilities.”
Bruce and the entire New Market Rebel staff, listed below, are committed to serving the beautiful, historic Town of New Market and the surrounding community by working year round to provide outstanding collegiate baseball players, from across the United States and beyond, the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills to Major League Baseball and area fans.
On Nov. 16 1991, he married the former Sylvia Lynne Rader, who preceded him in death.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his children, Amanda Renee Alger, Calvin Gregory Bruce Alger, Trey Christian Rader Alger, and Calvin Bruce Alger II; three grandchildren; one stepgrandson; one stepgranddaughter; and a granddaughter on the way.
A gathering in honor of Bruce’s time with the Rebels organization will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Rebels Park in New Market. Pastor Brad Burke will conduct a memorial service 12:30 p.m. Monday at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market. The burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church pre-school or the New Market Rebels.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
