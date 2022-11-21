Calvin George Gladwell, 63, of Bergton, Va., died Nov. 16, 2022, at HCA Reston Hospital Center.
He was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Mary Gladwell Wampler.
Calvin was co-owner of Fawbush Cleaning. He had previously worked as an electrician for numerous businesses. He played football in high school. He liked to cook and enjoyed birdwatching and wildlife.
On June 17, 1978, he married the former Ellen Smith, who survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer Gladwell; one granddaughter, whom he helped raise, Faith Gladwell; and his Boston Terrier, Pearl.
Calvin was preceded in death by his stepgrandparents, Galen and Eva Wampler, who helped to raise him.
A service will be held at a later date. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
