Calvin Robert Taylor
Calvin Robert Taylor, 94, of Broadway, died December 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born October 28, 1927 in Needmore, WV and was a son of the late Robert and Cora Parker Taylor.
Calvin worked in maintenance at Rockingham Poultry. He was a member of Concord United Church of Christ in Timberville. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid hunter, and enjoyed going for rides looking for deer and cows. Calvin was a frequent visitor of Hardees in Timberville.
On December 4, 1954 he married the former Rena Mae Shirkey, who preceded him in death on January 23, 2012.
Surviving is a daughter; Connie Seligson and husband Ken, of Harrisonburg, a son; Calvin G. Taylor and wife Becky, of Singers Glen, two grandchildren; Cory Taylor and Josh Taylor, both of Singers Glen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two siblings; James Taylor and Dorothy Hamilton.
Pastor Jerry Ruff will conduct a funeral service Friday 10 AM at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Friends may visit the funeral home beginning Wednesday at 9 AM.
Masks are encouraged for those attending services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Church of Christ, c/o Jim Shirkey, 962 Concord Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.