Camilla Ann Rader
Camilla Ann Rader, 83, of Dayton, died March 4, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Forrest and Naomi Wenger Rader.
Camilla worked with her mother as a caretaker. Her great-grandfather, Peter Rader, was an officer of the Confederacy, which allowed her to become a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years. She was also involved with many horse shows in the area where she made many floral arrangements for the Shenandoah Valley Horse Association.
She is survived by many family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilson C. “Billy” Rader.
There will be a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway.
The family would like to thank Life Care and Sentara Hospice for their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 201, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.