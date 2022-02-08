Candace Lynne Martin Losh, 39, a resident of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
Candace was born Dec. 25, 1982, in Manassas, Va., to Warren “Odie” Sanger and Monica Lynne Frye Martin of Rockingham.
She was a Broadway High School graduate of 2001. She worked for many years as a dispatcher at the Emergency Communications Center and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. She had a passion for horseback riding, gardening, cooking, and selling her produce out of her garden. She loved taking care of her family and watching her kid’s activities. She touched many lives in her service as a Co-Lead children’s pastor.
On March 8, 2020, she married Jason Lee Losh, who survives.
In addition to her husband and parents, Candace is survived by her children, Addyson Lynne Acord, Aiden Lake Acord, Olivia Lynne Losh, all of Waynesboro; a stepson, Chasen Scott of Waynesboro; a sister, Wendy Martin and spouse, Mathew Noel, of Mount Crawford; niece and nephew, Sadie Martin and Grayson Martin, both of Mount Crawford; grandparents, William and Sue Frye of Broadway; an aunt, Stacy Frye of Florida; cousins, Zachary Frye and Tyler Frye, both of Florida; and uncles, David Martin and Donald Martin and their families, all of New Jersey.
Candace was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Martin; grandmother, Phyllis Martin; and an uncle, Kevin Frye.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
All other services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22082 to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
