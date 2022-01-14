Austin Meadows, 59, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 1962, he was the son of Lena Mae Meadows of Elkton and the late Carl Jefferson Meadows Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Destiny Faith Gregory.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Jennifer and Justin, Dawn and Mike, and Austin and Ashley; his grandchildren, Isaiah and fiancée, Shannon, Jordyn, Abagail, Mikayla, Brianna, Jacob, Noah, Madison, Emma, Elijah, Codie, and Christian and a sister, Janet Meadows.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
