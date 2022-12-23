Carl Clifford Keene, 94, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, following a brief illness.
Carl was born in Seth, West Virginia, on January 26, 1928. He attended Sherman High School and in 1946, enlisted in the Army. Carl was stationed in Japan and later, France, Germany, and North Korea. Following his time in the military, Carl returned to the United States where on June 24, 1950, he married Zelma Custer. Carl and Zelma resided in Alexandria, Virginia until 1983, when he retired from his position within the government and moved to Harrisonburg.
Throughout Carl’s life, he enjoyed traveling with Zelma. He was an avid golfer who, even in his final days, continued to play golf at Lakeview Golf Course. Carl loved sports and for many years, held season tickets for the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed watching the Washington Nationals and locally, attending games for the Clover Hill Bucks. Carl was a fan of music and listened to both bluegrass and country. He had a love for the Lord and was an active member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church. Carl spent a great deal of time with his family and held a special place in his heart for all of his nieces and nephews.
Zelma proceeded Carl in death on October 3, 2019. In addition to his wife Zelma, Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Nettie-Ruth and Leondis “Leon” Keene, his sister Geri Smith, and his brother Jim. He is survived by a sister-in-law Nancy Custer, nieces Vickie Davis and husband John, Becky Keene, Kim Lilly and husband Preston, and Tina Custer and companion Dwight, and nephews Harold Custer and wife Lynn, and Gerald Custer. Also surviving are great nieces Amber Michael, Jennifer Martin, and Mallory Payne, great nephews Andrew Custer and Matthew Custer, great-great nieces Chloe Martin and Emmalyn Payne, and great-great nephews Nate Koch and Alex Martin. In addition, Carl is survived by extended family members Debra Bontz, Bruce Bontz, and Bonnie Eye.
Pastor Sarah Bailey will conduct a funeral service on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Clover Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Entombment at East lawn Memorial Gardens will follow in the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church at 3169 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, Virginia 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.