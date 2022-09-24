Carl H. Puffenbarger, 74 of Bridgewater, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home surrounded by family following his long battle with cancer.
Carl was born September 9, 1948 and raised in Bridgewater, VA. He was the son of the late Soloman "Earl" Puffenbarger (1908-1986) and Hazel B. Wilfong Puffenbarger (1909-1987).
Carl was employed by James Madison University, retiring after 38 years of dedicated service in the Facilities Management Department.
He was a life-long member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church in Mt. Solon, VA where he served in numerous capacities over the years. His focus was on helping others within the community and others affected by disasters. Carl enjoyed sports and played "Fast Pitch" Softball for many years. He also enjoyed being part of Bridgewater Steam and Gas. He coached Little League with his sons and helped with the Girl Scouts with his daughter.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Ryan S. Puffenbarger (1982-2018) sister, Anita Wright (1933-2005) and brother, Norman Puffenbarger (1941-2018) and his ever-faithful, loyal and loving 4-Legged companion Willow (Willie) whom he and Diane rescued when she was a puppy.
Carl is survived by his best friend and wife of 24 years, Diane (Hamilton). Besides his wife, Carl is survived by sons Michael and his wife Melody, Patrick (Pack) and his wife Shannon and their daughter Olivia, and Christopher and his wife Dana, daughter, Brittany Melton and her husband Jason and their children Brayden, Zachary and Mackenzie. Carl is also survived by sisters, Elaine Fitzgerald and Carol Hensley (Kenneth) and Sister-in-Law Patty Puffenbarger, five nieces and three nephews. Additionally, Carl and Diane were lucky to have rescued another devoted 4-legged companion, Madison (Maddie), who was ever present, protected him, and will miss him greatly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, Mt. Solon, Virginia with Reverend James Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Carl was a supporter of many organizations including Mossy Creek and Spring Hill Presbyterian Church Missions, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Highland County Humane Society and Hospice of the Piedmont which provided excellent care for Carl, therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Carl's memory in the form desired by friends and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
