Carl Jefferson Meadows, Jr., 78, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Friday December 17, 2021 at Sentara RMH.
Born in Page County on February 11, 1943 he was the son of the late Carl Jefferson Meadows, Sr. and Artie Lam Meadows. He was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter Destiny Gregory.
He is survived by his wife Lena Mae Meadows; sons Carl Austin Meadows, Isaiah Nathaniel Meadows and fiancée Shannon Renee Shifflet, Jordyn Ray Meadows; a daughter Janet Mae Meadows; grandchildren Jennifer Meadows and husband Justin, Dawn Smith and husband Mike, Austin Meadows; great granddaughter Abagail Gregory and numerous other great grandchildren.
In keeping with the family’s wishes services will be private.
