Carl Robert ‘Pete’ Strawderman
Carl Robert “Pete” Strawderman, 72, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Strawderman was born March 1, 1951, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Curtis and Elsie Combs Strawderman.
He loved all sports, camping, and having cookouts with his friends and family.
On Dec. 1, 1979, he married Evelyn Jean Sonifrank, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Jennifer Strawderman and Clinton Strawderman; grandchildren, Brittany Washington and William Washington; sisters, Emily Kundrat, Linda Hutchins, Beverly Woomert, and Mary Hedrick; his mother-in-law, Eva Sonifrank Glanzer; and a close special friend, Bobby Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strawderman was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Edward “Eddie” Strawderman.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 18425 Runions Creek Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22802 to help offset the funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
