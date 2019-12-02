Carl Shoemaker
Carl Daniel Shoemaker, 76, of Bergton, died Nov. 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born May 25, 1943, in Rockingham County and was a son to the late Carl Dow and B. Nadene Fitzwater Shoemaker.
Carl retired from Walker Manufacturing. He was also a farmer and member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias, W.Va.
He was married to the former Margaret Morris, who preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 2011.
Surviving is a stepson, Tim Conley, of Broadway; stepdaughter, Gloria Conley, of Harrisonburg; a stepgrandson whom he raised, Jamie Fink, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Kay Lam, of Richmond, and Rebecca “Becky” Minnich, of Broadway; and a brother; Rickie Shoemaker, of Bergton.
He was also preceded in death by two children, Carl Danny Shoemaker and Sonja Renee Shoemaker, and two stepchildren, Robin Pedraza and Steve Conley.
Pastor Michael Shenk, Tim Conley, and Pastor Kosly Joseph will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Crab Run Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
The family will receive friends Monday (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811 or the Bergton Fire Department, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
