Carl Woodrow “J.C.” Prince Jr., 86, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born July 4, 1936, in Page County and was a son of the late Carl Woodrow Prince Sr. and Iva Mae Good Prince.
Carl was a member of the Stanley Adventist Church.
On Sept. 4, 1959, he married Mildred Buracker Prince, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Timmy Ronald Prince of Stanley; a daughter, Tara Lynne Prince of Stanley; one granddaughter, Vanessa Renee Prince of Stanley; one grandson, Travis Michael Prince of Lynchburg; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah Burrill and Zoey Billings. He was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin “Monk” Prince.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Stanley Adventist Church by Pastor Cliff Gleason, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Adventist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.