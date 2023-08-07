Carl Wayne Dovel, 75, of Elkton, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home of dementia. Carl Wayne was born to Frances (Wallenborn) Dovel and the late Carl Wesley Dovel Sr.
Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vickie Lynn Brill Dovel; a son, Matthew “Shane” Dovel; daughter-in-law, Ashley Natalia Dovel; granddaughter, Jada Arehart and grandson, Taylor Dovel. In addition, Carl is survived by his brothers, Steve Dovel, Daniel Dovel, Ralph Salgado and their immediate families.
Carl Wayne grew up in Elkton and graduated from Elkton High School in 1965. He continued his education and graduated with an accounting diploma from Dunsmore Business School in 1967. Upon completion of school, Carl Wayne started working as a typesetter at the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg. Seeking additional opportunities, Carl Wayne accepted a job with Reynolds Metals Company, where he retired with 30 years of service. Always wanting to stay busy, Carl became a tractor-trailer driver for Roanoke Restaurant Service, pulling dually loads on third shift from Salem, Va. to Weyers Cave, Va. Carl Wayne also hauled cement from Frederick, Md. to Dayton, Va. Being on the road took a toll on him, so Carl Wayne accepted a position with the City of Harrisonburg, Va., at their solid waste treatment plant, which generated steam for James Madison University.
Four days prior to retiring a “second time” in 2011, Carl Wayne suffered a debilitating stroke that took away his ability to communicate clearly. Always determined to move on, Carl Wayne eventually would learn to walk normal again, drive his favorite 2001 Ford Ranger, and continue his love of mowing and weeding. As time moved on, Carl Wayne was blessed with two grandchildren, who kept him on his toes each and every day. He was so proud of his grandkid’s achievements in school.
Carl Wayne was a loving, caring and compassionate person among many other qualities. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help people throughout his life. He loved attending and/or watching Sunday NASCAR races, riding one of the three motorcycles he owned at different times, or just attending a local car show. He was especially proud to be an Associate Member of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, where he served beside his son, cooking chicken at lawn parties, helping sell bingo tickets, or standing at one of the many fundraising ‘boot drives’ over the years.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton followed by a graveside service at Elk Run Cemetery. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the memorial service.
Those wanting to make a donation may do so to the Elkton Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 91, Elkton VA 22827 or Elkton Area United Services, 149 W. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827 in memory of Carl Wayne.
