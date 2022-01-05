Carl William Foltz of New Market, Va., died Nov. 25, 2021, at Inova Hospital. He was born Oct. 8, 1939, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Lonnie Foltz and Violet Foltz Strawderman. Carl was preceded in death by daughter, Vicki Ogle and two brothers, Stanley L.W. Foltz and Luther Foltz.
Surviving are daughter, Patricia Hamilton (John); son, Daniel Foltz (companion, Peggy); son, Richard Mellott; two sisters, Dorothy Miller (Wilfred) and Estella Presgraves (Richard); brother, Paul Foltz (Jennie) and numerous grandchildren.
At his request, there was no service. His body was donated to science. A celebration of life will be later in the spring.
