Carleen “Sue” Schwartz, 79, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Mrs. Schwartz was born May 30, 1942, in Allendale, N.J., and was the daughter of the late Carl and Gwendolyn (Varey) Waibel.
On July 12, 1981, Sue married Harold Phillip Schwartz and referred to him as the love of her life.
Sue held an advanced Special Education Degree and enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in teaching. She loved working with young people and was known for her kindness and patience. In 2005, Sue retired from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland and moved to Harrisonburg, Va. Sue spent the first few years of her retirement as a Teacher’s Assistant with the Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Sue loved to vacation in Florida during the winter and enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures. She enjoyed scrabble games with her “Senior Group” and Bible Study with dear friends. Sue was a passionate lover of animals and was especially fond of cats. She was a dedicated supporter of animal rescue and adoption. During the last two years of her life, Sue actively helped with fostering and socializing cats and kittens for the Highland County Humane Society. Aside from her own two rescue cats, her greatest joy was her family.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband, Harold; daughters, Janet A. Gunderson and husband, Keith, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Terri L. Hevener and husband, John, of Monterey, Va.; a grandson, Ian F. Borda of New York and a granddaughter, Sophia L. Hevener of Virginia; a sister, Willynne Puretz of Vermont; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gwenessa Ficik; and niece Chrissey Ficik.
A private family service will be held in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sue’s name to the following charities:
Cat’s Cradle https://catscradle.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPageCC/tabid/147961/Default.aspx
Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 458, Monterey, VA 24465 https://www.highlandcountyhumanesociety.org or a charity of choice.
