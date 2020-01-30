Carlton C. 'Critter' Smith Jan 30, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A memorial service for Carlton C. "Critter" Smith will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesLincoln Property To Open To Public On Feb. 12Speed Limit Reduced On Grattan StreetAfter 15 Years, Eastern Mennonite School's Elementary Gets Own SpaceSchool Board Approves RedistrictingMassanutten Attraction Changes NameRegistration Opens For Airport 5KLocals Rally Against War With IranBill Would Require Adoption Background Checks For StepparentsBill Exempting Farmers Markets From Meals Tax Advances$2.2 Million Broadband Grant To Help Connect Bath, Rockbridge More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Jan 30 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Tremendous Toddlers Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 31 “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 American Spiritual Ensemble Performance Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Adult Library Program — Al Diaz Lecture Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
