Carlton “Gregory” Shields, 68, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, at UVA Medical Center due to an unexpected short battle with acute leukemia.
Greg was born Feb. 27, 1952, in Davy, W.Va., and was the youngest son of the late Carmel and Louise Shields.
Greg worked at Richard Milburn High School in Woodbridge, Va. He spent his life working in the field of education. He was an entrepreneur at heart and used his gifts and abilities to serve others. He attended Grace Covenant Church.
On June 2, 1983, Greg married his soulmate of 37 years, Sheila Ann Doyle (Shields), whom he loved dearly.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, oldest son, Brandon Gregory Shields and wife, Sorayda, of Bridgewater, and youngest son, Blake Matthew Shields and girlfriend, Kennedy Smith, of Bridgewater. Greg was blessed with two grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Judah Gregory (age 4) and Olive Kimberly (age 1).
In addition, Greg is survived by his brother, Nelson Shields and wife, Brenda, of Summerville, S.C.; sister and husband, Carolyn and Oliver Haupfear, of Columbia, S.C., and brother, Curtis Shields and his wife, Nancy, of Blacksburg, Va. He had two nephews, Chad Shields of Summerville, S.C. and Eric Haupfear and wife, Sharon, of Naperville, Illinois.
Greg was the most giving man and was very special to his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was devoted to each person he loved. Greg enjoyed staying busy, watching games with his boys, eating pizza, listening to talk radio, taking Judah for walks, and supporting his family’s dreams. You would often see Greg walking his two dogs, Lucky and Pip, around Bridgewater. Greg was a private person and had faith in our Savior. He was deeply loved and will be immensely missed. He served as the unwavering rock and backbone of his family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
