Carol Darlene (Gaeddert) Burkhart, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Harman House of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Carol Burkhart was born Sept. 15, 1933, in Moundridge, Kan., and was a daughter of the late Albert M. and Edna (Regier) Gaeddert.
She graduated from Bethel College (North Newton, Kan.) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Carol taught elementary school and later became a reading specialist. After raising her daughters, Carol became very actively involved in the antique business, buying and reselling her collections. She specialized in buttons, sewing tools and European hair jewelry and was well known for her beautiful collections. Carol loved classical music and played the piano. She was the church organist at Bethel Mennonite Church in Lancaster, Pa. She was an avid reader, especially books about historical events and mystery novels.
Carol is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald K. Burkhart; and two daughters, Ann Burkhart (Sacramento, Calif.) and Elizabeth Benbow (Staunton, Va.); her sister, Kathryn Gaeddert (Newton, Kan.); and two grandsons, Jameson Benbow and Liam Benbow (both of San Diego, Calif.). She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Christine Burkhart; and her brother, Dale Gaeddert.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Park View Mennonite Church with Pastors Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus officiating. Family visitation will be after the service at Cline Community Center, Woodland Park Circle, VMRC from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Mennonite Central Committee at https://donate.mcc.org/. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.kygers.com.
