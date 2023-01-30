Carol Jean Harper, 78, of Bergton, passed away Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born July 23, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Jason and Amy Crawford Southerly.
She retired from the food wholesale industry. Carol enjoyed flowers, camping, planting and attending to flower beds, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her companion and husband of 48 years, Dale Harper.
Also surviving are three daughters, Teresa Stetson and husband, Colin, of Port Republic, Lena Kline and companion, Chris Brown, of Luray, and Melissa Knight and husband, Preston, of Elkton; one son, Bryan Harper of Bergton; eight grandchildren, Jason Ettinger and wife, Sherre, Daniel Pultz, Bailey Kline, Kaygen and Kynlie Knight, Kaleigh, Cassidy, and Abby Harper; one great- grandson, Liam Ettinger; a daughter-in-law, Heather Harper and her companion animals, Hattie and Olivia.
Pastors Robert Curns and Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Mathais Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends today from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may visit the funeral home anytime after 9 a.m. today.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
