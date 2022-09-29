Carol Jean Lamb, 53, of New Market, died Sept. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born March 24, 1969, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Delmas Lee Dove of Bergton and Carolyn Sager of New Market.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Lamb of New Market; a son, Charles Dove of Broadway; a daughter, Melissa Peacemaker-Phillips of New Market; six grandchildren and two brothers, Delmas Dove of Mathias, W.Va., and Chad Siever of Timberville.
Her body will be cremated and there will not be any services at this time.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
