Carol Jean Mathias Bottalico
Carol Jean Mathias Bottalico passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 23, 2020. Born June 17, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Grace Halterman Mathias.
She graduated from Mathias High School in 1965. She attended Shepherd College, now Shepherd University, and graduated from Hagerstown Business College. She was secretary to the Director of Humanities at Madison College, now James Madison University, before moving to Northern Virginia, where she became a real estate broker licensed in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
On July 11, 1987, she married Matthew Bottalico, who preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2013.
Carol is survived by sons, Richard (Lori) Alger, Fulks Run Va., and David (Kelli) Alger, Concord, N.C.; stepdaughter, Joan Antonelli, Bluemont, Va.; sister, Mary (Paul) Beattie, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Logan Alger, Joshua Alger, Breanna Campbell and Makenna Campbell; two nieces; two nephews; and numerous cousins from the Halterman and Mathias families.
Carol was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren, Northern Virginia Board of Realtors, Virginia Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Country Cruisers Street Rodders Car Club.
The family will receive friends at Grandle Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pastor Scott Budde and Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
At Carol and her family’s request they would like all street rodders with an antique vehicle to drive their street rod in the funeral procession.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Carol’s friends and family that helped take care of her throughout her journey along with Oncologists, Dr. Gregory Domson and Dr. Johann Hsu at UVA and Dr. Brian Robinson at Sentara RMH along with her nurses and Care aid at First Choice Home Health and Hospice.
Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
