Carol “Jim” Ray Pence, 86, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away October 13, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born July 4, 1936, in Timberville, to the late Issac and Grace Biller Pence.
Jim started working at Bryce Resort in 1965 as a maintenance manager and continued working there as a consultant until retirement. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1957. He was a member of Stoney Creek Church of the Brethren in Mt. Jackson.
On August 15, 1969, he married the former Ruby Messick, who preceded him in death March 23, 2021.
Surviving is one step-son, Jimmy Messick of Harrisonburg; one step-daughter, Penny Garland of Franklinton, NC; one step-grandson, Travis Messick of Mt. Crawford; one step-great granddaughter, Hannah Messick; one sister, Faye Miller of Timberville; a number of nieces and nephews.
Jim’s siblings, Chester Pence, Stanley Pence, Billy Pence, Mary Frances Tusing, Louise Pence, Peggy Pence, Treva Mitchell, and Joyce Mongold, preceded him in death.
Rev. Louis Shafer will conduct a graveside service 2:00 PM Tuesday at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or a local rescue squad.
