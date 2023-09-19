Carol Kay Bergdoll, 57, of Timberville, died Sept. 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1965, in Bergton and was a daughter of the late Harold and Judith Hinkle Bergdoll Sr.
She had worked at Pilgrim’s Pride.
Surviving her are a daughter, Sabrina Bergdoll of Bridgewater; three grandchildren, McKenzie, Taylor and Cameron; two sisters, Judy Dove of Fulks Run and Sherry Suter of New Market; one son, Harold “Bert” Bergdoll Jr. of Broadway; a niece, Kristin Suter of Pennsylvania; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She will be cremated and services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
