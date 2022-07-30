Carol Lawson Dean, 74, of McGaheysville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home after extended illness. Carol was born on October 13, 1947 in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Ray and Evelyn Casiday Lawson.
Carol worked in the safety department at Merck and Co. in Elkton for many years. She enjoyed dancing and taught classes in oil painting and was quite a talented artisan and was skilled in various styles of art. She spent her spare time enjoying horticulture such as gardening and landscaping. Carol also obtained a certificate in Horticulture at Blue Ridge Community College.
In April of 1969, she married Larry Wayne Dean who preceded her in death on August 8, 2004.
Carol is survived by a son, Randy M. Dean; daughter, Candy D. Roach and husband, Greg; brother, Billy Lawson; sister, Nancy Lawson; grandchildren Justin Roach, Megan Propst, Brittany Shifflett; three dogs, Hugo, Maddie and Zoey; as well as 7 great-grandchildren; and special caregiver Lori Mongold.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home, with Pastor Julian Shifflett officiating. Burial will follow to Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
