Carol Lee Brill Brown, 84, of Elkton, began the final journey to her eternal reward Aug. 9, 2022. Carol was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late J. Carl and Sarah Lillian Gaynor Brill.
She was a graduate of Elkton High School and was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church and later joined Evangelical Presbyterian Church near Elkton. Carol had a great love and was dedicated to music from her early childhood. She sang and was choir director for many years and performed at many events throughout her life. She loved flowers, watching birds, wildlife and enjoyed all of natures pleasures that her mountain home provided. She retired from Merck & Co. after many years of service.
On July 15, 1995, she married James F. Brown, who survives. They were the first couple to be married at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Also surviving are her sons, Michael O’Neil and Stephen O’Neil; stepchildren, Lisa Rosenberger and William Brown; grandchildren, Emily, Jacob and Eli; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Winter.
Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.