Carol Lee Dean
Carol Lee Dean, 72, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2021.
Miss Dean was born in Rockingham County on Dec. 5, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Oliver Stephen and Iris Virginia Meadows Dean.
Carol is survived by two brothers, Orlando Dean and wife, Jo, of McGaheysville and Danny Dean and wife, Brenda, of Elkton; three sisters, Madeline Lam, Patricia Crawford and Diane Nicholson and husband, Gerald, all of Elkton; sisters-in-law, Doris Dean of McGaheysville and Geneva Dean of Quinque, as well as 10 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and Roger Dean.
Carol was cared for by her parents for 66 years before going to live with her sister, Diane and husband, Gerald for 3 1/2 years before becoming a resident of Grace Health in Greene County. Carol had a lifelong condition which kept her from living on her own. Carol had a big heart and was loved by all who met her. She didn’t know a stranger and would talk to anyone. She loved her family deeply and always looked forward to the next visit. Carol enjoyed shopping and going out to restaurants.
The family will be having a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The family ask the ones that knew her to take a moment and reflect on her life for she will be missed by many.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.