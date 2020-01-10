Carol Mae Long, 82, a resident of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
A daughter of the late Glen Edward and Cleo Helen Hedrick Harman, she was born on April 18, 1937, in Brandywine, W.Va., and attended Franklin High School. Carol made her home in the Briery Branch community for many years before moving to Bridgewater in 1985. She was of the Lutheran faith and attended several Lutheran churches.
Carol was known as “mom” to many; loved her cat very much, reading, working jigsaw puzzles and looked forward to her morning coffee every day.
She married Franklin Page Long, who preceded her in death in 1985. Carol was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Harman; sister, Doreen Pope; and brother, Charles Harman.
She is survived by twin daughters, Brenda Long of Dayton and Glenda Long of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Jeremy Shull and wife, Martha, of Mount Solon, and Miranda Mercado and husband, Victor, of Dayton; five great-grandchildren, Garrett and Sadie Shull, and Mariah, Christian and Nicholas Smith of Dayton; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kendall Smith; two sisters, Gale Ann Harman Rinard of Wardensville, W.Va., and Linda Sue Harman Cook of Bridgewater; one brother, D. Wayne Harman of Bridgewater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Linda L. Waggy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
At her request, her body will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.