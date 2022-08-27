Carol Rachel Bastacky Schikman, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at her home.
She was born on March 17, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA, and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Phyllis Samowitz Bastacky.
Carol graduated from the Hebrew Academy of Miami High School and Miami-Dade Community College. She had been employed with Franklin Blatt Law office and had worked for Hoover, Penrod & Davenport. She was in charge of copiers at Eastern Mennonite University; and was a member of Beth El Congregation and Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America.
On March 20, 1977, she married Michael “Mike” E. Schikman, who survives.
She is also survived by a brother, Harvey Bastacky and wife, Flo, of Davie, FL; sisters, Sheila Singer and husband, Steve, of Boca Raton, FL and Mindy Kempner and husband, Irv, of Sharon, MA; brother-in-law, Joseph Schikman and wife, Rita, of Flushing, NY; sister-in-law, Viana Bastacky of TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive her, Jonathan Singer and Julie, of Tampa, FL, Benjamin Schikman and wife, Margie of NY, Jeremy Kempner and Kim of CT, Sarah Batya Cohen and Benjamin of Israel, Mark Singer and wife, Allessandra of Portland, OR, Benjay Kempner and Marissa of Jacksonville, FL, Michelle Singer of NY and Alysa Bastacky of TN.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Daniel Bastacky preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Beth El Congregation with Rabbi Jeff Kurtz-Lendner officiating. Burial will be in Beth El Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Inc., Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or any local rescue squad of choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
