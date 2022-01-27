Carol Sandra May Ritchie, 75, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 6, 1946, in Fulks Run to the late Walter and Nellie Turner May.
Carol was an apple grader at Byrd and Frederickson.
On Nov. 17, 1961, she married Roy Eugene “Pluckie” Ritchie, who preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Judy Wilt of Fulks Run, Brenda Morris of Penn Laird and Sharon Fries of Linville; one son, Roy E. Ritchie Jr. of Fulks Run; and three grandchildren.
Two sisters, Reva Turner and Patsy Reedy, preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
