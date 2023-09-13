Carol Silvious Wilkins, 81, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sept. 11, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Shenandoah County and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mattie Kohne Silvious.
She was a homemaker and member of Mountain View Church of the Brethren in Lost City, W.Va.
On May 21, 1977, she married Darley D. Wilkins, who preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2022.
Surviving are a sister, Phyllis Turner of Bedford, Va.; a stepson, Darcy Wilkins of Broadway; a step-grandson, Josh Wilkins of Mathias, W.Va. and a number of cousins.
Her body will be cremated and there will not be any services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
