Carole B. Thacker
Carole Germaine Bowman Thacker, 88, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Mrs. Thacker was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Lester Kenneth “Buck” and Delphia Irene Rexrode Bowman.
She was a homemaker and a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
On April 22, 1961, she married Donald Elwood Thacker, who passed away March 30, 1998.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Thacker and wife, Angie, of Dayton, Donna Thacker and husband, George Quick, of Elkton and Jay Thacker and wife, Dori, of Harrisonburg; brother, Donald “Donnie” Bowman of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Daniel and Bradley Thacker, Christopher, Megan and Laura Coceano and Casey and Nicholas “Nick” Thacker.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Bowman.
Pastor Rob Hoskins will conduct a graveside service Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
