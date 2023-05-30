Carole Harrison Young Bates
Carole Harrison Young Bates, 86, of Goochland County, Va., died peacefully on May 21, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 1, 1937, she was the daughter of Clifton Herbert Young and Frances Louise Harrison Young. Carole was the widow of Hampton Robert Bates Jr., M.D., whom she married on April 12, 1958.
She is survived by two children, Hampton Robert Bates III and Catherine Louise Franck; and six grandchildren.
Carole was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Richmond Polytechnic Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University. She was in Job’s Daughters and was active in the community throughout her life as a volunteer in her church and with the Richmond Academy of Medicine Auxiliary’s charity fundraiser antique show. Carole was a devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
A private family service was held on May 25, 2023.
