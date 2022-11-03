Carole Lee Price, 75, of Bergton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 2, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market.
She was born July 5, 1947, in Rockingham County and was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Thomas and her mother, Alta May Lantz Thomas Orebaugh.
On June 1, 1964, she married William Lee Price, who preceded her in death on July 12, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Price; granddaughter, Leeah Rickard; sister, Kay Seuss; stepbrother, Gregory Orebaugh; niece, Tammy Whitehead; and two great-nieces, Haley Whitehead and Samantha Whitehead.
There will not be any services. Funeral arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bergton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811.
What Matters Most
It matters not if you are young or old - have two
legs or none-
If you’re timid or bold - It matters not what you
possess-
It’s the wealth you give - that will ultimately
bless!
It’s the song you sing - and love you share-
In showing others you truly care!
It matters not how far you must trod -
What matters most is your journey with God!
Oh, it matters not the amount of your gold -
What matters most is the love in your soul!
