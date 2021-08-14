Carole Serine Einarsen Alfriend, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after courageously battling ovarian cancer for three years. Carole was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert H. and Ruby N. Einarsen. Carole is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Malcom C. (Mac) Alfriend. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Einarsen of Anchorage, Alaska, in-laws, Terry and Bonnie Alfriend of Pebble Beach, California, Esther Alfriend Blythe of Syracuse, New York, and Jim and Carolyn Noland of Richmond. In addition, she is survived by five nephews and two nieces, as well as countless great nephews, nieces, and cousins.
When Carole was five, her family moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia, where she grew up. She was a proud and dedicated alumna of The University of Mary Washington. After graduation, Carole worked for The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond until she retired in 2010. She was an active member of the Woman’s Club of Richmond, the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club, the Council of VMFA, and the Hermitage Country Club. She enjoyed her time at Hermitage, swimming, exercising, and playing golf with the “Nine Holers.” In addition, Carole and Mac enjoyed traveling, both within the states and internationally. When relaxing at home, she enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Carole was a loving and loyal friend to everyone she met. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made “in memory of Carole Alfriend” to The University of Mary Washington (UMW Foundation, 1119 Hanover St., Fredericksburg, VA) or to Epiphany Lutheran Church (1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, VA 23236).
A memorial service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
