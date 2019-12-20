Caroline “Betty” Elizabeth Yancey Allen, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.
A daughter of the late Malcolm N. and Annie May Mitchell Yancey, she was born on March 24, 1931 in Tallahassee, Florida. She graduated from Florida State University and taught at several preschool systems before retiring in 1995. She had also made her home in Washington, D.C. for 15 years.
Betty was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
In 1953, she married Donald R Allen, Jr. who survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Sharon Elizabeth Pippert of Silver Spring, Md., Margaret Ann Bergstrom and husband, Bill, of Philadelphia, Pa., Mary Jean Kempfer and husband, Greg, of Linville-Edom, and Susan Allen Phend and husband, Dave, of Port Republic; four grandchildren, Anna Wright, Eric Pippert, Caroline Kempfer and Elizabeth Bergstrom, and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Wright, Rebecca Wright and Carter Lyn Pippert.
“A Witness to the Resurrection” Service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 for childrens programs.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. There will be no public viewing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
