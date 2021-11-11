The children, siblings, and Myers family relatives of Caroline Myers McKenzie invite you to a "Celebration of Life" for Caroline at Clover Hill United Methodist Church in Clover Hill, Va. The celebration service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, with a "Sweet Caroline" hour to follow including snacks and sharing of memories.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.