Caroll Mae Hensley Schmidt, 80, of Elkton, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 23, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville with family by her side. She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Elkton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Willard and Pearl Wyant Hensley.
Caroll graduated from Elkton High School and studied Art for two years at Madison College (JMU). She worked at the University of Virginia in the Bursar Offices for 34 years, retiring 2008.
In 1961, she won Best in Show at the Barracks Road Art Festival in Charlottesville with a mural commission by Ed Roseberry.
In 1961, Caroll married Joachim Karl Schmidt and they lived in Charlottesville, Chicago, and six years in Japan where she studied conversational Japanese, Ikebana, and Shamshin.
Caroll was a charter member of the Blue Ridge Independent Church, where she played the piano and was the choir leader for many years. In her life she played at many churches, weddings, funerals and gave piano lessons. She also played for a Christian group "The King Family" through out the Valley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her still-born son, Christopher Schmidt, and Aunt Ruby Wyant, who was like a second mother.
She is survived by a sister, Shelby J. Hensley Ruth and husband, Leroy, of Nevada; two brothers, Delure W. Hensley of Elkton and Garland W. Hensley and wife, Vivian, of McGaheysville; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A special thanks to Michael Hensley for loving and caring for Caroll and her cats.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Blue Ridge Independent Church, 38 Independent Road, Elkton VA 22827. Visitation/viewing will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Wade officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Edward Hensley Family Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Road, Elkton, Va.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Blue Ridge Independent Church Building Fund, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or the Hensley Family Cemetery, c/o Vicki Hammer, 18051 Red Brush Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
