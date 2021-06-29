Carolyn Anne Huffman Wetsel passed away on June 27, 2021, at Sunnyside, where she had resided since 2018. She was born at home in Timberville, Va., on Feb. 16, 1935. There she grew up the third of seven children born to Lester and Naomi Huffman. She enjoyed carefree days in a community where everyone knew and cared for one another. Carolyn enjoyed roller skating, climbing trees, swimming, biking, and attending church camp each summer.
She married Robert E. Wetsel on June 10, 1955, and is survived by four children and their spouses: Nanette Wetsel Sharpes (Kelly), Melinda Wetsel Beam (Daniel), Brad N. Wetsel (Kim) and Marci Wetsel Miller (Carl). Carolyn is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Krystal Sharpes Muterspaugh (Matt), Jordan Kelly Sharpes (Tara), Dustin (Dusty) Scott Sharpes (Kirsten), Sydney Beam Townsend (Matt), Makenzie Beam Clifford (Andy), Ryan Paige Wetsel (John Gunst), Evan Allman Wetsel, Trenton Robert Wetsel, Hallie Paige Miller, Rory Leigh Miller, Marci Hilbert Kline (David), and Lauren Hill Houff (Jamison). Great-grandchildren: Madison Muterspaugh, Peter Sharpes, Henry Sharpes, Molly Sharpes, Persimmon Sharpes, Virginia Sharpes, Sonnie Sharpes, Mason Townsend, and Macyn Kline. Surviving siblings and their spouses: Kenny Huffman (Lou), Judy Huffman Fahrig (Charles) and Marybeth Kubecka, all of Texas, and Rick Huffman (Pat) of McGaheysville. She was pre-deceased by two siblings, Don Huffman and Joyce Huffman Gilleland.
Carolyn attended the same school from first grade through grade 12, graduating from Timberville High School in 1952 as the class Valedictorian and then attended Madison College, studying English and Business while enjoying Glee Club. She worked for Colonial Williamsburg while Bob was stationed at Ft. Eustis, returning to Harrisonburg where she was employed as secretary to the Business Manager at Madison College. After having children, she did not work outside the home, but worked in many roles to care for her family and to support her husband, Bob, in the family business, Wetsel Seed Co.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, friend and prayer warrior, devoting her life to caring for others, and for serving the Lord. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served in many capacities. She was awarded an Honorary Life Membership to Presbyterian Women. For a few years she chaired the Church Women United organization and was a leader with Bible Study Fellowship and for many years she was very involved with Church World Services.
Her outreach and love for others was demonstrated in many ways beyond her church. She loved caring for her children, friends and extended family over the years, with many people crossing her threshold. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with friends, becoming a pen pal with her friend, Phyl, from England, 60 years ago.
She and Bob hosted Fresh Air Children and were instrumental in bringing Young Life to the area. She chaired a committee sponsoring a refugee family from Vietnam in the early 1970s, whom she stayed in touch with over the years after they relocated. She enjoyed her time as Assistant Welcome Wagon Hostess in Harrisonburg and the many new friends she made. She was a member and a president of the Harrisonburg Jr. Women’s Club and cherished the life-long friendships.
She loved cooking, music, singing and playing the piano and the pipe organ and clarinet in her younger days. Gardening and painting, often combining the two, also brought joy to her life. She was a member of the Greenvale Garden Club for over 30 years as well as a member of the local Watercolor Society.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please pass on Carolyn’s gifts of love and kindness by serving others.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday, July 1, at 3:00 pm. Burial is private and the casket will be closed.
The family regrets that mom was not able to enjoy the last year of her life with the friends and extended family who were so special to her. They thank Carolyn’s many caring friends who sent notes and cards during COVID when they couldn’t visit. They would also like to thank the Sunnyside nursing staff especially during the months of COVID, who became her substitute family. She loved her many caregivers and they loved her.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
