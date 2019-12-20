Carolyn Anne Shifflett Marshall Griffis, 79, born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Shifflett of Grottoes, and her husband, Robert “Bob” Joseph Griffis. She is survived by her brothers, Wayne Shifflett, and Truman Shifflett, and sister, Faye Shifflett, all of Grottoes; daughter, Serena Campbell (Chris), and grandchildren, Morgan and Marshall of Mechanicsville.
Carolyn retired from Lucent Technologies. Once retired, she traveled often with her husband, Bob. Carolyn loved an adventure and cherished her relationships with people. Since her retirement, she drove significant distances daily. She sought locations and people throughout eastern Virginia to enrich her days.
Carolyn lived with a warm heart and embraced an opportunity to get to know someone. Two quotes that were near her at all times were, “What I do today is important because I’m exchanging a day of my life for it” and “He is wise that learns from every man”. Being a mother was her greatest point of pride and she did so with unconditional love and support.
A Service will be held at Mount Olivet Christian Church in Elkton at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In addition, a service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, where Carolyn was a member.
