Carolyn D. Patterson, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Yuma Regional Hospital in Yuma, Ariz.
Carolyn was born in Shenandoah, Va., on Aug. 24, 1946, a daughter of the late Ethel Catherine (Morris) and Luther Hensel Dofflemyer.
She was united in marriage to John Patterson, who survives on Dec. 28, 1991.
She worked in food service for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. She retired after 30 years as secretary/bookkeeper of Harrisonburg City Schools Nutrition office. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Winnies. Carolyn enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and loved traveling with John and her doxie baby, Taffy.
Carolyn is survived by sons, Tim Harper and wife, Michelle, of Bridgewater, John Patterson III and wife, Angie, of Gilbert, Ariz., David Patterson and wife, Debbie, of Bridgewater, Brent Patterson and wife, Tracy, of Clover Hill, and daughter, Laura Conley and husband, Bryan, of Fulks Run. Carolyn is also survived by 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepmother, Lois Ringley and husband, Bob; and stepbrother, Robert Blankenship.
She was preceded in death by brother, Buddy Dofflemyer; daughter, Tammy Benson; and stepbrother, Jimmy Blankenship.
The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Billy Curry officiating. Burial to follow at Mossy Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
