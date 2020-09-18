Carolyn E. Whitmore
Carolyn Elizabeth Rodgers Whitmore, 68, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Mrs. Whitmore was born July 26, 1952, in McGaheysville and was a daughter of the late Chester and Juanita Frazier Rodgers.
She was a 1971 graduate of Montevideo High School. She retired from JMU in card services in May of 2017. She loved painting pottery, which she sold at craft shows across Virginia and West Virginia. She loved her Sheltie dogs. She was a member of Victory Fellowship Church.
On Dec. 23, 1971, she married Warren Leo Whitmore, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Scott Lee Whitmore and his wife, Melissa A., of West Monroe, La.; a brother, Rolland Rodgers and wife, Lisa, of Grottoes; two grandchildren, Skyler Whitmore and Di Ánna Osbon and husband, Kyle; a great-grandchild, Emory Osbon; and her mother-in-law, Mary Whitmore of Hinton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitmore was preceded in death by a sister, Evan Rodgers, and her father-in-law, Stanley Whitmore.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel and Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anicira, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Victory Fellowship Church, PO Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.