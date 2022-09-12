TROY, N.Y. -- Carolyn Elizabeth Morse, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Mrs. Morse was born on April 21, 1922, in Meriden, Conn., to the late Joseph H. Dooley and Theresa Carrigue Dooley.
On Sept. 1, 1951, she married the late George W. Morse. They were married for 64 years. Together they retired in 1986 to the Shenandoah Valley, Lexington, Va., later moving to Harrisonburg VMRC Retirement Community. She spent her last years living in the Capital District of New York.
Mrs. Morse was a dedicated volunteer for the Literacy Program of Lexington and The Rockbridge County Area Hospice. She enjoyed Art History classes at Washington and Lee University and was an active parishioner of St. Paul's Anglican Church.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Peter (Caroline) Morse, Philip (Yvonne) Morse, Jeffrey (Becky) Morse, Ellen (James) Levanites, and Jane (Craig Whetstine) Morse; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery (Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery) in Lexington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockbridge County Area Hospice, 315 Myers St., Lexington, VA 24450 or https://www.rockbridgeareahospice.org/donation-page.html.
