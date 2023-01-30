Carolyn Fay Dove Taylor, 82, of Linville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Taylor was born April 28, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Baylor Curtis and Bernice Albright Dove.
She retired from Brockway where she worked for 40 years. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
She was married to Nelson Lee “Jimmy” Taylor, who passed away July 28, 2005.
Surviving are her children, Richard Taylor, Donnie Taylor and companion, Sheila Fitzwater, Steve Taylor and Gail Taylor; and sisters, Patsy Klinger and Charlotte Myers.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
