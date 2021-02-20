Carolyn Faye Carr Huffman, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Dayton, on June 11, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Carr, Sr., and Minnie (Rhodes) Carr.
Carolyn was of the Mennonite faith. She attended Goshen College and had worked at Camelot Nursing Home (now Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center).
She is survived by her children, Ray Lynn Huffman of Harrisonburg, and Paula Baird and husband, James, of Edinburg; three brothers, LeRoy Carr of Harrisonburg, Raymond Carr, Jr. of Mount Crawford, and Everett Carr of Manteo, N.C. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Stanley Huffman.
Services will be.livestreamed from Carolyn's obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 6 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at at St. Michael's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Bridgewater at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
