Carolyn Howell, 86, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Carrie Elizabeth (Sipe) and Harry Roscoe Pence.
Carolyn graduated from Weyers Cave High School in 1952, a member of the school's last graduating class before the building became Weyers Cave Elementary School.
On May 26, 1962, she was united in marriage to George Edward Howell, who preceded her in death on May 18, 2015.
Carolyn was a member of New Covenant Community Church in Weyers Cave and a homemaker who lived her entire life in her childhood home.
An avid crocheter and baker, Carolyn made countless scarves, cat mats, baby blankets, afghans, as well as some of the best bread and rolls you have ever eaten. She canned innumerable jars of fruits and vegetables grown by her husband, George. Carolyn also loved watching the birds, doing word search puzzles, reading six daily devotional books, chatting on the phone with her friends and family and sending them handwritten letters and cards.
Carolyn is survived by two sons, Douglas Edward Howell and wife, Teresa, of Rice, Va., and Robert Michael Howell of Broadway; a daughter, Carrie Harman Ashton and husband, Chris, of Weyers Cave; and six grandchildren, Tyler, Colton, Madison, Catharine, Grayson, Lexi and her fiancé, Zeke Burruss.
A graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Logan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat's Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or St. Andrew's UCC, c/o Karen Simmons, 602 11th St., Grottoes, VA 24441, Attn. St. Andrew's UCC or New Covenant Community Church, 78 Somerset Drive, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
