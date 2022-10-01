Carolyn Jones Cook, 69, of Broadway, died September 29, 2022, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born September 8, 1953, in Shenandoah Co. and was the daughter of Betty Fadley Jones of Mt. Jackson and the late Carroll Douglas “Tuck” Jones.
Carolyn was a math teacher at Broadway High School for over 40 years. Her enthusiasm and obvious love for teaching touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. While at home she enjoyed spending time with her husband and grandkids, gardening and her cat, Friendly. Above all, Carolyn loved the Lord, and she loved her family.
On December 23, 1976, she married husband of 45 years, Ernest F. cook, her soulmate and partner in all things who survives.
Also surviving in addition to her mother and husband is a daughter, Jennifer Cook Ennis and husband John-Allen of Broadway; a son, Jeremy Cook and wife Promise of Rockingham; grandchildren, Annabelle and Charlotte Cook, Jordan and Madyson Ennis; a sister Linda Ritenour and husband Luke of Mt. Jackson.
Pastor Matthew Diehl will conduct a memorial service 2:00 P.M. Saturday October 8, at the St. James Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends this Sunday from 5-7 P.M. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to donate to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of one’s choice.
