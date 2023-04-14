Carolyn Jean Ott
Carolyn Jean Ott, 71, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home. She was born March 27, 1952, and was a daughter of the late Doctor Daniel “Buck” and Lola Virginia (Knott) Morrison.
Carolyn had worked for Rocco in Dayton for a number of years.
Carolyn was united in marriage to Julice “Sonny” Ott Jr., who preceded her in death on March 20, 2020.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter, Shaunda Virginia Ott of Mount Solon; sons, Randy Lee Ott and wife, Beverly, of Mount Solon and Jason Allon Ott and husband, Donnie, of Staunton; sisters, Evelyn Craun and Virginia Altizer and husband, Philip; grandchildren, Ashleah Ott and fiance, Bret Bridges, and Brandee Bartley and husband, Evan; great-grandchildren, Cooper Ott and Kyson Ott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Hussey.
The family will receive friends at Carolyn’s home in Mount Solon on Saturday, April 15, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.