Carolyn Jean “Sissy” Shifflett
Carolyn Jean “Sissy” Shifflett, 66, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Shifflett was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Mary Maxine Keeler Gooden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Frederick “Freddie” Gooden, Ronnie Gooden and Danny Gooden.
Carolyn was a dedicated member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton and cherished time with family. She loved being a Momma and grandma. She was a devoted wife, and an amazing mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
On May 13, 1972, she married the love of her life, Garland R. Shifflett, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Tanya Meadows and husband, Lloyd (Homer), of Elkton; sons, Mark S. Shifflett and wife, Jenny, of Elkton, and Jason R. Shifflett and wife, Heather, of McGaheysville; a brother, Gary A. Gooden and wife, Shirley, of Elkton, and grandchildren, Dylan Shifflett, Dalton Meadows and wife, Savanah, Katelyn Shifflett, Garrett Meadows and Micah Shifflett.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Ronald Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday evening, Nov. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle, 18132 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
