Carolyn Jean “Susie” Breeden, 69, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
Miss Breeden was born Oct. 20, 1952, in the Jollett area of Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Joseph L. Lam and Lillian Jean Breeden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Jack Davis, who passed away in 2013.
Susie attended Page County High School and was employed with Great Eastern Laundry in Elkton. She loved bluegrass music and going to the Elkton Community Center to listen when they held events. She enjoyed gardening and time spent on her porch drinking coffee.
She is survived by a brother, Gary Breeden and wife, Sharon; aunt, Ruth Breeden; good friend, Isabelle Meadows; and cousins, Lisa Lantz and husband, Jeff, Tony Breeden and wife, Tracy, Tammy Monger and husband, Terry, and Karen Breeden and husband, Nelson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Friends are welcome to pay their final respects and sign the registry from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.