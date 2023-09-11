Carolyn Jones
Carolyn Jones, 88, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at White Birch Communities.
Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the daughter of Ivan Lee and Rebecca Landis Will.
She graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1952, attended Bridgewater College and graduated from Maryland Medical Secretarial School. She retired from Rockingham Memorial Hospital and continued to work at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, Va.
On Jan. 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Carroll Kerlin Jones, who preceded her in death in October of 2013. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Lynn Jones.
She is survived by her son, Craig Jones of Woodstock, Conn.; daughter, Julie Lyons of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Brian and Matt Jones and Emily and Jonathan Lyons. Also surviving is her sister, Peggy Pence of Haymarket, Va.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.